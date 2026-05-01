Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, May 1, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? Given that we are officially into the month of May, there has to be an expectation for more of the police drama.

Now, here is where we do come to the good news that said expectation is about to be met! There is a new installment of the Donnie Wahlberg drama coming tonight and beyond just that, you are going to see another Blue Bloods reunion. After all, this installment marks a chance to see Bridget Moynahan back as Erin for the first time since the start of the season, and that could easily lead to other Reagan updates at the same time. We certainly welcome that however often the powers-that-be want to give it.

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Are you curious now to learn more about what is to come tonight? Then check out the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

“L’dor Vador” – When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally in a tense race against time. Meanwhile, health scares and long‑kept family secrets surface, forcing members of the team to confront personal truths, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, May 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that there are only a few installments left the rest of the season, it is fair to say that they will all be pretty big — and beyond that, carry over to the finale. There is a season 2 already greenlit, and it is nice to not have to worry about that.

Related – What is happening with Danny and Baez on Boston Blue?

What do you most want to see heading into Boston Blue season 1 episode 17 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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