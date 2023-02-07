Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? Season 2 episode 10 spoilers

Is La Brea new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’ll dive a little more into that — and also more on the future, as well!

So where should we start off here? Well, the most natural place is getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the high-concept drama tonight, which is certainly a bummer given that the show just came back from hiatus. This break is luckily a short one, and it’s being brought on mostly by the State of the Union Address that is taking over most of primetime TV. La Brea is returning on February 14 with a story that (fittingly) is titled “The Return.”

Want to know a little bit more about it? Then go ahead and check out the season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

02/14/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : A ruthless enemy holds the Clearing captive, threatening to kill a beloved Survivor if their demands for an unexpected item aren’t met. Gavin and Sam lead the rescue attempt, aided by an old friend whose return holds more questions than answers. TV-PG

If there is one big thing that we can say entering this episode, it’s that the story is going to move rather quickly — though really, we could say this about the next few episodes in general. We’re close from the end of the road here potentially, and it’s so much earlier than we expected. If you missed the news last week, La Brea has been renewed for a season 3, but that could very well be the final season as NBC is bracing for a potential writers’ strike. That makes every part of the story for Eve and the rest of the characters all the more important. We just hope there’s an opportunity to get answers to a ton of burning questions!

