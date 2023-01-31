Is La Brea ending with season 3? The complicated future

Is La Brea ending with season 3 over at NBC? Let’s just say that this situation is complicated, more so than we even imagined.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the series was picked up for another season; yet, strangely the order was for only six episodes. What’s going on here? Let’s just say that this may be in preparation for another writers’ strike that could be coming down the road.

According to a new report from Deadline, there is a possibility of a WGA strike starting on May 1, and this early renewal actually represents NBC trying to get ahead of the curve. (There are also DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts set to expire at the end of June.) Production on these episodes will begin in March, and they can be done leading up to any some sort of potential strike that transpires.

Now here’s why season 3 could prove to be the end — as a result of the cast agreeing to do only six episodes, NBC and studio Universal Television agreed to release them from their contract, enabling them to go and do other jobs elsewhere. This means that if the show were to do a season 4 down the road, they’d have to either try and re-sign the current cast or recruit a bunch of new people.

You can go ahead and view La Brea as the first potential domino to fall here. This is going to be a particularly messy next several months, given that directors’ actors, and writers may have more leverage than ever following a lot of controversial decisions from streaming services. Don’t you think that HBO Max, Starz, and Showtime pulling shows altogether is going to lead to a lot of messiness all across the board? This is what we are currently expecting, and we’d suggest that you prepare accordingly.

Related – Want to know more about when La Brea could be returning with some new episodes?

What do you think about La Brea potentially ending with season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







