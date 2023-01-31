La Brea season 2 episode 10 return date at NBC

Following the two-hour event tonight on NBC, are you interested to learn the La Brea season 2 episode 10 return date? What about more news about the future?

The first thing that we should really do here is get the bad news out of the way. We know that the series JUST came back after a long break, but we’re still in a spot that we’re going to be stuck waiting until February 14 to see what is next.

So what’s going on here? Well, there are a couple of things to parse through, but let’s begin with the following: Next week is the State of the Union. It’s pretty standard that most broadcast networks take their shows off the air for a stretch of time then, and that is also going to be what happens here. You are going to be seeing La Brea back, but it’s going to require a little bit of patience. Our hope is that when the series finally does return, it will be in a situation where we get new episodes for most of the rest of the season — of course, without any of these pesky breaks in between.

As for the story ahead, there aren’t too many details as of press time. Yes, we do tend to think that we’re going to get some really dramatic stuff! Just remember the life-or-death stakes that are present back in 10,000 BC, and the way that the writers do have a tendency to up the ante on an almost weekly basis.

In the end, we assume that the hiatus next week is one of the reasons why we got two episodes of La Brea tonight. This is a way for them to get everyone back into this world, and then give them just enough so that nobody is going to bail during the break.

