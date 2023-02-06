The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Before the summer?

We know that The Wheel of Time season 2 is coming to Prime Video down the road. The question at this point is rather simple: When? How much longer will we be sitting around with bated breath, hoping to get more news on the future.

Well, here is the good news: We obviously know that the fantasy epic is coming this year. Filming has been done for a really long time. Because of this, we tend to think that we are inching relatively close to some sort of news getting out there! It mostly just comes down to when everything is put together in post-production. Because of all of the visual effects associated with the show, a lot has to be done here — way more so than your average show.

Even with that being said, we do think there’s a reasonably good chance that the show comes back at some point before the summer, and for one major reason — why wait longer than that? When you think about the streaming service and its schedule at large, they have Carnival Row in the winter and at some point in the year (possibly the summer), there’s a good chance that we could end up seeing the Boys spin-off Gen V. We tend to think that The Wheel of Time will fall somewhere between the two, largely because that makes more sense than anything else given its own timeline.

If you look later than the summer, then Prime Video also has more Jack Ryan on the way before eventually getting The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power back in 2024. What we’re trying to say in general here is rather clear: There is an opening this spring that makes sense for the main subject of this article. We’d be surprised if they shy away from it all that, unless for some reason post-production really does go all the way into the summer.

