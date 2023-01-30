The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Is this wait unusual?

We recognize fully that the wait for more news on The Wheel of Time season 2 has been frustrating, exhausting, and whatever other adjective you would prefer to use in this situation. We’ve been waiting over fourteen months now since the debut of season 1, which is referenced in the key art above. Yet, we still haven’t even seen a date for season 2! What in the world is the team over at Prime Video waiting on?

Some of you out there may already know some of the reasons for the delay, whether it be tied to the show’s lengthy post-production or some of the other scheduling needs that the streaming service has. Yet, the question we really want to focus on here is a little bit different: Is this similar in a way to what we are seeing with other shows?

When you think about other programs in this genre, the simple answer is “yes.” By the time that House of the Dragon season 2 premieres next year, odds are it will be between 16 and 20 months following the premiere of season 1. Meanwhile, seasons of another Prime Video hit in The Boys tend to take a year and a half to make. We’re expecting a similar timeline at the moment for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

What we’re trying to get at is rather simple: This isn’t just some isolated incident where The Wheel of Time is being forcibly rushed faster than a number of other shows that are out there at the service. We’re sure that in the event the team wanted to get some more episodes out there a little bit faster, they could — however, that would come at the expense of the show’s overall quality. No one should want that.

At this point, we tend to think we’re at least three or four months away from the show coming out. Let’s hope for a big announcement at some point next month.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: Prime Video.)

