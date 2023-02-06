The Good Doctor season 6 episode 13 spoilers: ’39 Differences’

Are you curious to learn more about The Good Doctor season 6 episode 13 on ABC next week? Let’s start with some good news: The show is back soon! There is another new episode titled “39 Differences” airing in just one week’s time, and we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of drama throughout.

So what sort of drama are we talking about here? Some of it will be personal, and some other professional. Shaun and Lea are of course preparing to be parents, and there is a lot that they have to work through before the baby arrives. (We’re still hoping that there are no more bumps in the row the rest of the way.)

To get a few more details on what’s ahead, check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 13 synopsis right now:

Shaun and Lea clash over their parenting styles and worry about what will happen to their relationship when their child is born. Meanwhile, Dr. Lim must find a way to save the damaged lungs that one of her long-time patients has been waiting for.

Our hope is that Shaun and Lea end up welcoming their baby at some point before the end of the season, and that the whole family is happy and healthy! We certainly think there are still a lot of interesting story challenges that can be written into the narrative here, so we wouldn’t be altogether worried about the relationship getting a bit stale.

As for Dr. Lim and her storyline, we’ll have to wait and see precisely how this impacts her own future. For now, you can argue that this is a standard story-of-the-week plot.

What are you the most excited to see right now entering The Good Doctor season 6 episode 13 on ABC?

