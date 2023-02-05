NCIS season 20 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Evil Eye’ sneak peeks!

Tomorrow night on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 13 arrive — want to get more about it?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that “Evil Eye” could be an important story for Jessica Knight — even if she doesn’t quite want that to be the case. So what’s going on here? Well, in this episode a renowned actress is going to be around Katrina Law’s character, as she does her best to shadow her for an upcoming role.

In a new sneak peek for the episode here, you can see Knight get the news courtesy of Vance — and it’s more of an order than an offer. As it turns out, the Secretary of the Navy is forcing this to happen, since they view the actress’ upcoming project (where she will play an NCIS REACT agent) as a great recruiting toll. After all, just think about what Tom Cruise has done with Top Gun: Maverick as of late! (It does feel like that is an inspiration for this storyline.)

We are excited to learn a little bit more about this actress and/or the dynamic between her and Agent Knight. It also doesn’t feel like this is a great case to have her around for. After all, we are going to be dealing with a serial killer here!

In another sneak preview for this episode, you can see the weapon of choice for said killer: A guillotine. Pretty shocking, no? Yet, this is their tool of the trade and Knight and the rest of the team are going to have to find this person before they kill again. Let’s just go ahead and hope that there isn’t any chaos or that this actress gets in the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

