NCIS season 20 episode 14 spoilers: All about ‘Old Wounds’

NCIS season 20 episode 14 is set to arrive on CBS when we get to Monday, February 13 — so what can we say about it in advance?

There are a few different things to be excited about with “Old Wounds” from the jump, and we would argue that a big one exists behind the scenes. After all, Brian Dietzen co-wrote this episode with Scott Williams! This is the second straight season of the show where Dietzen has had this opportunity, but this time around, it seems like he’s writing more of an Alden Parker showcase than something that is Jimmy-centric.

To get a few more details now all about what to expect here, check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Old Wounds” – Parker grapples with his emotions when a conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer transporting millions of dollars’ worth of opioids, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode.

This certainly will not be the first time we’ve seen the crime drama wrestle a little bit with Parker’s sketchy past. We experienced some of it back in Philadelphia and beyond just that, we also met a past romantic interest of his earlier this month. Since Gary Cole is still reasonably new to the show, there are a lot of different stories that are still out there to tap into. Clearly, this story will present an opportunity to do just that.

When will we get another Jimmy showcase?

We’re sure that it will happen at some point this season! We know there are some difficult challenges for him coming up, and some of them were alluded to not that long ago on the show itself.

