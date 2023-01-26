NCIS season 20 episode 13 spoilers: Lost alum to guest star!

Do you want to know some early scoop about NCIS season 20 episode 13? You may be waiting a while to see it, but there is a lot to be excited about here!

Take, for starters, an appearance from a familiar face in Tania Raymonde. Today, CBS confirmed that the former Lost actress (who played Alex on the ABC hit) will be appearing in the February 6 episode. Not only that, but she has a role that should prove to be rather fun and different for the entire team.

For more on that, check out the official NCIS season 20 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Evil Eye” – In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress (Tania Raymonde) shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a decapitation case, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This will be a pretty unusual brush with fame for McGee, Parker, and the rest of the team, and how they handle this should be fun. Of course, we imagine that this actress is studying the group because she’s either playing an NCIS or some other federal agent in an upcoming project — and of course, there’s a fun bit of irony in this. After all, we imagine that some of the cast members studied real-life agents to some degree before coming on this show, so there’s a little bit of art imitating life.

Oh, and of course this actress is coming around for one of the grosser cases imaginable. We’re of course looking forward to how the team handles this, and also how a show airing on network TV will be able to skirt around any excess gore. (Then again, let’s not pretend like this show is averse to featuring that sort of things here and there.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

