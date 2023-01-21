NCIS season 20: What’s the February schedule?

Are you curious to learn a little more about NCIS season 20 and what’s coming up within the month of February? There is more to be excited about! Of course, that doesn’t quite mean that you’re going to be getting all of it in the immediate future.

The first thing that we should do is remind you that on Monday night, you’re going to have a chance to see a new episode titled “Big Rig,” which serves as season 20 episode 12. (Get a little more info on that over at the link here.) For the sake of this piece, we’re going to look a little bit beyond that. What’s happening for Sean Murray and the rest of the cast as we get into February sweeps?

The first thing that we really should note here is the simple fact that there is no new episode currently planned for Monday, January 30. This represents CBS allowing the cast and crew to take a breather and beyond just that, give all of us a break leading into the start of another run.

At the moment, CBS has already indicated that there’s an episode coming on February 6. According to the Futon Critic, the title for this one is “Evil Eye.” Meanwhile, beyond that you’re also going to see one titled “Old Wounds” when you get around to February 13. It’s possible there could be another one beyond that, but it’s hard to know with certainty this far ahead. Sweeps are a huge period for networks and advertisers alike, so of course we think that there’s some good stuff coming across the board with both of these episodes — let alone what could be coming after the fact. We’re anticipating great cases for sure, but also chances to learn more about the agents as well.

