The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Zach Shallcross’ football date!

Are you ready to see The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC tomorrow night? The journey of Zach Shallcross will have its highs and lows. For now, we tend to think that the football-themed group date is going to serve as a speed bump.

We’ve said this before, and we’re going to say it a million times more over time: These group dates tend to be the worst part of the season. There’s just nothing romantic about it! Sure, you may have a few people competing for attention and a cute moment or two that comes out of it, but why is this date fun? There’s just so much potential for injury and when we think about football, we tend to just think about sweat and dirt. Very little about that comes across as fun to us.

Yes, we’re aware that the Super Bowl is on Sunday, and this date was probably planned out to be tied to that in advance. (Watch a sneak peek for the date here.)

Of course, a football date wouldn’t be what it is without some special guests! Over the course of this episode, you will see broadcaster Hannah Storm turn up alongside the likes of Shawne Merriman and Antonio Gates. We do think it’s so ridiculous to see former NFL players involved in all of this chaos, but we guess it gives it some sort of authenticity … if you can even call it that. Someone is going to be getting a group date rose and moving forward, a favorite or two could emerge.

Here’s the good news: This is the only football date this season! If you make it through this, you won’t have to go through this again.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Bachelor, including some other updates on Zach’s one-on-one date with Kaity

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Zach’s football date on The Bachelor episode 3?

Or, are you excited to see this at all? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







