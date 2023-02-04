The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Zach, Kaity at the museum

Monday night is going to bring The Bachelor episode 3 to ABC and to the surprise of no one, this is a chance to create more conflict. There’s a one-on-one date coming featuring Zach Shallcross and Kaity that could be really special for them, while also causing a lot of chaos and/or anger for some of the women.

So what is at the center of what we’re going to see during this? Think in terms of a night at the museum.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we’re talking about as Zach asks Kaity to spend the night with him at the Natural History Museum. It’s possible that the previews are overplaying what “stay the night” really means, as we think that most of this date is just a take on that Ben Stiller movie. There is something either exciting or eerie about being in a place like this overnight. Granted, the cameras and crew are there, so this probably isn’t anywhere near as weird as it would’ve been otherwise. Both Zach and Kaity seem game to go along with whatever is being thrown at them, while the women back at the mansion start to worry about how long she’s been gone and if they are all falling behind.

Even if this date didn’t happen at this point, it’s felt like Kaity is a top contender ever since premiere night. She’s already located close to Zach in Austin, and the two do seem to have a pretty natural chemistry with each other. She seems to be as close to a real person as you’re going to find on a show like this and we do think that matters — provided, of course, that the goal is to actually find someone who you can picture yourself with outside the show.

Sure, we’ll see what happens on the other side of this date, but it does feel fairly clear that Kaity is getting a rose. It’s hard to imagine anything else right now.

Related – Get more news right now on The Bachelor and what’s ahead here

What do you most want to see from Zach and Kaity on The Bachelor episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







