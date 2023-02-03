The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: The ‘Bachelor Bowl’ returns…

The Bachelor episode 3 is slated to air on ABC this Monday and, of course, there are some big events ahead! To go along with that, though, there are also some ridiculous ones.

With that in mind, let’s mention that we’re going to be seeing the Bachelor Bowl make an unfortunate comeback. We get the timing for this given that the episode is going to air right before the Super Bowl. Yet, is there anything about this date that is romantic? It seems more like a chance to just make people upset and the risk of injury is always there … even with this being a less-extreme version of the sport. Of course, it is an opportunity to bring in guests from the sports world.

To get a few more details about football, plus the big one-on-one dates coming, taking a look at the full The Bachelor episode 3 synopsis below:

Zach enters a crucial week of getting to know his women, full of surprises and exciting guest appearances. First up, an intimate one-on-one date at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles with an ending like we’ve never seen before. Then, an after party is on the line when the Bachelor Bowl returns with guest appearances from Shawne Merriman and Antonio Gates, along with ESPN’s Hannah Storm. Later, Zach takes the expression “fall in love” to the extreme on his final one-on-one date of the week, which features a private concert from singer-songwriter Griffen Palmer; and a pool party at the mansion heightens tensions between some of the women in the house. As the stakes get higher, not everyone will make it to the rose ceremony on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The idea of Zach Shallcross sending some women out early honestly charts with what we’ve seen from him so far this season. This is not someone altogether keen on keeping people around causing drama. We don’t think he’s really here to have a crazy season in the way that we’ve come to expect it as of late. As for whether or not that is good for the show, we’ll have to wait and see…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

