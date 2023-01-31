The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Christina drama ahead?

As we get set for The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC next week, it feels pretty darn clear that we’re going to get some more drama. Some cracks started to form over the first two episodes, and of course Zach Shallcross is going to have to figure out if he can handle everything that comes with being the leading man.

Over the course of the next several episodes, our feeling is that everything will escalate. In particular, it looks as though we could be seeing a lot of attention starting to revolve around Christina as a potential villain … or at least an edited one. Is she really intimidating a lot of the other women? We think that perceptions can different and heightened emotions are constant on a show like this. She may not think she is being intimidating at all, but she’s also the first person to get a one-on-one date. That always puts a major target on you and because of that, you probably do need to be a little more hyper-aware of some of your surroundings than you would be otherwise.

Given that Brianna was the person so concerned over Christina tonight, that could prove to be the case again. We’re preparing for that in advance, to put it mildly.

As for what else could be coming, is Zach staying the night with Kaity? The preview seemed to suggest so, but we’re well aware that these can also be misleading. We certainly DO think that she is already a top favorite for him, given that she already has a geographic connection to him and they have really great chemistry. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if she ends up getting the final rose.

Oh, and for whatever reason there’s going to be a football date. We hate these since someone almost always gets hurt.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC next week?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay here for more great stuff we don’t want you missing. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







