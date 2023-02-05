Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 6: Can Rowan stop Lasher?

Want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 6? There are a few different things to think about.

Take, for starters, what is coming up next for Rowan and Lasher. We saw throughout episode 5 that Alexandra Daddario’s character was being tormented and manipulated by him, but how much will she give in to the power he promises? Well, for now it doesn’t seem like she’s altogether desperate to do it. Instead, we’d say to prepare yourself for some more twists and turns as things get a little more chaotic and wee this complicated world of magic further explored.

As for Sip, it’s great that he managed to get out of this week’s episode still breathing, but you better believe there are more problems down the road!

For a few more details, go ahead and see the full Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Desperate to relinquish Lasher, Rowan reaches out to her extended Mayfair family for help; Rowan must trust their unique process, a sacred ritual; Sip’s search for answers takes him back to the Talamasca.

Obviously, there is a good bit more of the story still to come this season, but kudos to the creative team for really taking their time to explore and embrace some of the magic that we see here! We do appreciate that nobody really rushed the larger mythology with this show and thanks to that, we have a chance to really see things explored fully in the final episodes of the season.

Of course, we could be very much setting up a situation where Rowan doesn’t know her own strength, and ends up facing some pretty serious consequences as a result of that. Knowledge is power, but we’ve seen in this show that it can also be her worst enemy.

