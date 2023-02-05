Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale preview: Rossi’s plan?

As you prepare yourselves for the season 1 finale for Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+, there are several things to think about.

What’s one of the big ones right now? Well, let’s just say we’re talking about one David Rossi and what he could be doing in order to escape.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

It may go without saying, but we should start this piece off by noting that more than likely, Joe Mantegna is not going to be written out of the show. David is such an iconic part of the ensemble and with that in mind, we don’t tend to think that he is going anywhere. Yet, there is still danger and there could be consequences to his capture. Someone else could be hurt in the search for him!

So does he currently have a plan to escape? We tend to think there are one or two things that we are going to see within this episode. One possibility is that David already has a plan, and that it is something that he worked on over the course of this past episode. We still tend to think there was something more to that potty break that Rossi had Elias take — did he plant a tracker on him?

The other, of course, is that he springs into action almost right away in this episode and figures out a way to break free of his predicament. This is something that would be very much appropriate for his character. It makes sense that in the immediate aftermath of what just happened, the character would panic. Yet, he may settle into this episode and determine that there is still a proper way for him to escape, even if one does not feel altogether clear on the surface.

If there’s one big of advice we’ll offer today, it’s rather simple: Have hope for Rossi. He can figure this out.

Related – Check out some official news on the finale, in the event you didn’t get to see it already

What do you want to see from Rossi moving into the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







