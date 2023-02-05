Virgin River season 5 premiere date: One reason for early premiere

As so many of you know already, Virgin River season 5 is coming down the road to Netflix — not only that, but filming is already done! Without a doubt, there is a lot to look forward to and we’re excited to see what happens from here.

The first thing that we really should note here, though, is that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama is already done filming! Just on the basis of that alone, you can make an argument that we should get new episodes sooner rather than later. As for whether or not we will get that, though, let’s just say that is an entirely different story, and it may be dependent on just one thing: Whether or not Netflix wants to split the season up.

If there is no split season with this show, it’s almost impossible to imagine it coming on the service before July, otherwise known as the same ol’ time that we have seen episodes come on in the past. There’s just no real incentive for some huge, fundamental change here.

As a matter of fact, you could go ahead and make a case that Netflix won’t split up the season just by virtue of what we’ve seen them do in the past. Yet, this is where you have to remember that every now and then, we do see a willingness to change up a few things and we could very well see something similar here. They are doing this, after all, with the upcoming season of YOU.

If we do get a split season…

This is where we would say that the first half of it could end up airing at some point in May. We still don’t know if it’d arrive earlier than this, but it’s at least something to think about. If you’re Netflix, the incentive is that you may be able to keep people subscribed for a longer period of time — and there is value in that.

