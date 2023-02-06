When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Leveraging it?

When Calls the Heart season 10 is coming to Hallmark Channel, though obviously we wish that it’d arrive a little bit sooner than it ultimately is.

So while we do wait for that big premiere-date announcement, let’s get into another important subject: How is it going to be made?

For a good while now, we wondered if the cable channel was going to use one of their other hits in The Way Home in order to announce it and we suppose that in theory, it’s possible that they still will. Could there be a trailer or date announcement coming closer to the finale? It’s possible, but we certainly would want some news to come further! If we don’t get a start date until March, that would suggest that we’re waiting until late April or even May to see Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast back. We have a hard time imagining that anyone wants that.

It’s more likely at this point that Hallmark is going to leveraging their social media rather than any individual show or movie to promote When Calls the Heart. We tend to think they will reveal a start date in some sort of post or alongside a teaser there — the reality here remains that there are more fans connected online these days than in one individual network.

If they do release a premiere date during a show or a movie…

We actually think that the network would announce that in advance, largely because that would make since and convince people to watch. We recognize fully that this is not the same ear that we saw once upon a time when it comes to networks and live ratings, but we still think they matter! The powers that be are going to chase them whenever they possibly can.

How do you think we’re going to see When Calls the Heart season 10 ultimately promoted?

