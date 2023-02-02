When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: February hopes

What are we going to have a chance to learn when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 over the course of February? It goes without saying, but there’s a lot we’d like to see! Think in terms of a premiere date, a trailer, and some more specific info as to what is coming up next.

As for whether or not we’re getting any of that, though, that still remains a mystery. This is the latest we’ve had to wait for a When Calls the Heart premiere date in a really long time, and we’re at the mercy of whatever Hallmark Channel decides. This isn’t a case of them waiting for production to be done — it’s been wrapped up for a while! We’re just waiting instead to find out precisely when they want it on the air.

Given that we’re still hopeful for a late March or April start, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that there is some sort of news announced between now and the end of this month. You want to give yourself at least a solid month, if not more, to promote what is coming up next! We think the odds are pretty high that the show is going to have something announced; it is mostly a matter of what that something is and when it ends up being revealed.

As so many of you know, the story for When Calls the Heart season 10 is poised to be pretty darn huge — after all, we tend to think that Elizabeth and Lucas’ engagement will be one of the most important stories! We will see how the two characters prepare for some sort of wedding, and there is big stuff potentially on the horizon for Nathan, Rosemary, Lee, and plenty of other characters.

No matter when the show comes back, we do tend to think that Hearties will be there. They are one of the most passionate fanbases out there for a reason!

Related – Want to dive into some more When Calls the Heart discussion right now?

