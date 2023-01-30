When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: The ideal start

What is the ideal way to kick off When Calls the Heart season 10 after such a long hiatus? We could be wondering about this for quite some time.

At present, there is no doubt that there are a number of things to think about here. Where do we start? With wondering just how Hallmark Channel is going to kick off the next chapter of the series. We are going to be waiting for at least a month and a half and potentially longer, given that we’re almost at the end of January and there’s still no real news. Our hope is that come February or March, that news will start to trickle in.

Now, is there a way that they could extend an olive branch for making us wait longer than usual to see the new season? We tend to think so, and it would come in the form of an epic two-hour premiere. Given that so many other shows do something this, why not When Calls the Heart? It would bring us all back into Hope Valley and also allow us to catch up with everyone in a reasonably short period of time. Also, it would get the network some big ratings and you can’t forget that.

Ideally, at this point we would see season 10 kick off in late March / early April with something like this, and then new episodes weekly the rest of the way.

What are the odds of this actually happening?

Pretty low. We’re not trying to be overly negative here. This is just the reality of what we’ve seen from Hallmark. The spring premiere is likely, but we don’t think they’d go with a two-hour premiere. From their vantage point, they may feel like the better option is to stretch out the show for as long as possible.

Given that production on season 10 has been done for a while, there’s no real reason to push a Hope Valley return later than the spring … unless they want to torment us.

Related – Get some other news right now when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you think would be the best way to kick off When Calls the Heart season 10, especially after so long a wait?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







