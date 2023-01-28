When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: A guarded secret?

We tend to think there are a ton of people out there hoping to get a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date in the near future — and understandably so, all things considered. There is so much to look forward to in the new season! We know that we are potentially building up to the Elizabeth – Lucas wedding, and there may also be a chance to see Rosemary and Lee with a new arrival. This is without even mentioning the potential with Nathan’s romantic life, which we are happy to see explored down the road.

Of course, it’s hard to dive too deep on any of this until we know a premiere date and at this point, that remains a closely guarded secret. The folks at Hallmark haven’t said much, and they seem to be guarding the secret tightly.

Think about it like this — over the past several weeks, we’ve heard of no real leaks or legitimate teases as to when the show could be back! Filming has been done for a while, but at the moment the network is (understandably) prioritizing new series The Way Home. The earliest When Calls the Heart could be back is late March.

Ultimately, the truth is that we’re at the network’s mercy in terms of what they want to do, and we are assuming at this point that they know. It doesn’t make sense to hold on to season 10 until the second half of the year. You want to get a successful product on the air to not just generate ratings, but also promote your other shows. What we may be ultimately seeing right now is a recalibration of where things lie on the Hallmark roster given that two once-popular scripted shows in Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores are now gone.

We would be stunned if there was no formal news on season 10 over the next month, but the folks at the network have certainly surprised us before.

Related – Be sure to get some more When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date chatter

When do you think we are going to see When Calls the Heart season 10 actually back?

Share in the comments, and also come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







