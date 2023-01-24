When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Is there a plan?

If you are desperate to get some When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date news, we feel and understand your pain. This time last year, not only did we know when season 9 was coming back on the Hallmark Channel, but we’d had that information for a good while.

As for now, let’s just say that we are completely beholden to the aforementioned network’s plan … and they do have a plan, right?

While we can’t specify exactly what the powers-that-be are currently thinking when it comes to the Erin Krakow show’s present or future, we can at least say this: They’ve certainly talked over a lot of ideas and we’re sure they have something specific in mind. When Calls the Heart is one of their most important series, and there is a reason that they have kept it on the air for so many years. We absolutely think they are going to give it the best opportunity possible to succeed.

As for when they will reveal parts of this plan to us, we tend to think it will be at some point fairly soon, even if it’s somewhat of a slow rollout. They have to know that enthusiasm for season 10 is high, especially with filming done and with there being no major announcement yet. Based on their current schedule, the earliest we could see it around is late March, but it could also end up being later than that. They may be moving it as a means of shoring up another part of their schedule, or simply because they want to pair it with something else. We tend to think there’s a method to the madness that will become somewhat clear over time.

Of course, it would absolutely be nice if we had that clarity now…

Related – Check out some other discussion in regards to When Calls the Heart and what the future could hold

What do you think the Hallmark Channel is planning with When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







