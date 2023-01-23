When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: The next reveal

We’re all waiting at this point for news on a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date and hopefully, it does come soon!

As we are stuck sitting around for the next several weeks, though, let’s go ahead and ask the following: What will the next reveal be? What is there to look forward to for Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast? There is no denying that at this point, we’d love for there to be just some sort of news on the future of the show, even if it is just a few photos and a premiere month, as opposed to a date.

With that being said, though, we do think a date is most likely the next thing that the Hallmark Channel will announce, largely due to the fact that this is what most people out there are currently expecting. How can you not at this given point in time? Last season premiered in March and in general, this month and/or February have been sweet spots for this show. In general, we tend to think that this season is already going to be airing later than what we’re used to, and we are very much prepared for a late March / April start already. Still, we think they are going to share a start date soon just to make this whole waiting-game a little bit easier.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there at least a chance that we get a little something more along a start date? Absolutely there is! Don’t be shocked if we end up getting at least a short promo, which could set the stage for a number of key events in Hope Valley. We tend to think that it would be centered all around Elizabeth and Lucas, but a number of other characters could start to make their way in here, as well!

The most important thing, of course, is that the show continues to deliver what so many people have loved over the years — the relationships and sense of community that come from watching week in and week out.

Related – Everything that we know about When Calls the Heart season 10 so far!

Is there anything that you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

What do you think the next reveal will be? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







