When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: What we know

What can we say at present when it comes to a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date over at Hallmark Channel? Of course, there is a lot to look forward to, but also still a good bit of uncertainty.

Before we get to further speculation about a return for the Erin Krakow drama, let’s remind you that filming is done and has been for at least a little while. There’s an easy case to be made that the show would be ready to air at some point this winter, but whether or not we get that is an uncertainty. Due to new series The Way Home occupying the typical When Calls the Heart timeslot, the earliest we envision season 10 airing late March and depending on scheduling plans, it could be later than that.

Still, we don’t see the value in this show coming back any later than the spring, especially when you consider its typical production timeline. There is no word that season 10 is going to be the final one over on Hallmark Channel. With that in mind, you have to think that they would want to start filming for season 11 this summer and in order to get that ordered, you probably need to see the ratings for season 10. You see what we are getting at here? This is why we tend to think somewhere between late March and May is a reasonable time to venture back to Hope Valley.

While story-wise there is a lot to be shared, we can make some assumptions. A number of relationships this season are going to flourish, including Elizabeth and Lucas now that they are a couple. What’s next for Nathan romantically could be rather exciting, and we are also set to learn more about Rosemary and Lee as parents — though the precise stage of said parenthood will depend on whether or not we have a time jump.

