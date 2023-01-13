When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: What cast knows

We all know that When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to premiere on the Hallmark Channel at some point in the months ahead. However, there’s still not much in the way of confirmation as to when it will be.

So when are we going to learn the news about the show’s premiere date? We’ve discussed the possibility already that the network will announce something during the premiere of The Way Home, as that is something that makes a certain degree of sense. Yet, even this is not guaranteed.

What we thought would be a useful subject of discussion here today is just how much more the cast and crew know than all of us on the outside looking in. After all, we think there is often this assumption that everyone on board When Calls the Heart is privy to so much more information than we are! However, that’s not often the case.

Sure, it’s true that all of the main cast members know the story of season 10 and they have to stay hush-hush on a lot of that information. However, not everyone knows a lot more about air dates than readers and viewers at home. Hallmark makes all of these decisions and often, they keep them close to the vest. A select few may know and that’s it, and others may only know an approximation. It’s fairly common that a lot of actors learn the premiere dates for their shows around the same time as everyone else, as they have no real say in it. The same goes here and there for whether or not a show is renewed. They may have an inkling, but things can always change behind the scenes at any time.

With all of this in mind, we like to think that a lot of performers behind your Hope Valley favorites are waiting for news just as we are!

