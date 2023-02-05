Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We tend to think there’s one big reason to wonder that: The return of 1923. Given that one show is back on the air, why wouldn’t they other? There’s an obvious case to have the two back in tandem … but that doesn’t mean that we’re actually going to see that.

As a matter of fact, it’s pretty darn clear to us that the flagship Kevin Costner show is not going to be back during the run of 1923 at all. There is no new episode tonight, and nor do we expect any throughout the rest of the winter and spring. The plan, at least for now, seems to be having the series back when we get around to the summer. We recognize that this is a pretty vague period of time, but we tend to think late June or July make the most sense.

So why not continue to have both Yellowstone and its prequel on at the same time? It comes down mostly to 1923 not having to rely on it now. It premiered following a new episode of the flagship to boost its numbers and now, it can stand on its own. There’s also another issue here in the the rest of season 5 hasn’t been filmed yet and ultimately, that would for Harrison Ford and company to take a super-long and super-unnecessary hiatus. They are better off just airing the rest of season 1 now — we know that 1923 already has a season 2, and it may air alongside more of the main show down the road.

For now, let’s just hope that we get at least some nuggets of Yellowstone news soon. With that huge Jamie / Beth cliffhanger, we’re chomping at the bit to find out what happens next!

