Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Beth vs. Jamie focus

If you are very much excited for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on the Paramount Network, then congratulations! You are a part of the crowd. This is one of the biggest shows on cable and because of that, we tend to think that the return is going to be a spectacle like no other.

For the sake of this particular article, there is also another big question that we need to think about: Just how does the network want to promote the story ahead? We tend to think there’s a lot to be excited about … and boy, is it ever going to be dramatic…

If you did not know already, the Kevin Costner series is going to be back in the summer, which we personally think is going to be some point in July. Nothing has been officially confirmed on that subject yet, but either this or late June make a certain degree of sense. An announcement will most likely be made in either April or May.

Do we think that John Dutton is going to be the focus of a potential teaser? To some extent yet, but don’t be surprised if the campaign for episode 9 and beyond is a little more elaborate than just that. We tend to think that the show will also give us a lot of Jamie and Beth Dutton fighting and scheming. These characters seem to be out to try and kill each other and this could be one of the most dangerous seasons so far because of that. We wouldn’t be shocked if they promote the rest of the season by saying that one of these two characters will not make it out alive. Why do that? It’s rather simple: Story-wise, it IS hard to imagine both of them making it through!

We will see if Paramount does end up going down this road, but they obviously have a good bit of time to think about it.

What do you think we are going to see transpire with Beth and Jamie over Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, no matter when it premieres?

