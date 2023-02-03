Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Road to teaser reveal

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount Network at some point in the future … we just hope that you’re patient. The series is coming back in the summer, but in the weeks and months to come, there’s going to be some more reveals. We could see new cast members, behind the scenes photos, and even some teasers for the future of the ranch.

So for the sake of this article, we want to focus more on the latter. When could we see the first legitimate teaser for the show? We know that something will be coming here at some point; it is mostly a matter of when.

We do think that if you’re expecting some sort of new footage for the second half of season 5 over the next month and a half, you’re going to be disappointed and there’s just no other way around that. After all, there is zero evidence right now that we’re going to be seeing anything until the cast and crew are deep into filming. Paramount Network needs something new to show, and that requires some footage!

This is why the road to even a teaser could be pretty long, and it could be late April or early May until something surfaces. There’s also the matter of an exact return date; we’re not sure if they would release any footage without that accompanying it on some level.

With all of this stuff in mind…

Here is where we currently stand when it comes to all of this. It’s our hope at the moment that a teaser and return date will probably be revealed at the same time, and that this new video will be a further way to amplify the show’s return — which, for the record, we think will either be in late June or July. Filming for the remaining episodes should be done in plenty of time for them to be ready to go around this point.

In general, we’d also just say to get set for a lot of chaos involving Beth and Jamie — that could be the name of the game until someone dies…

What do you most want to see in a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 teaser?

When do you think that you’ll be able to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

