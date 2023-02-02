Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Fully locked in?

We’ve already heard from Paramount Network that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is not going to be coming until the summer. With that being said, let’s get to the next big question: Is this 100% locked into place?

It goes without saying that we’d like to see the Kevin Costner show back sooner than June or July. With that being said, we’re sure that the folks over at the network feel the same way! In a perfect world, they may want to have the show back a little bit earlier; that may just not be feasible, and there are some different reasons for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone videos!

When we are in the moment watching an episode of one of our favorite shows, it is a little bit easy to forget about just how long it takes to make some of the magic happen. There is an extreme amount of time and effort that goes into this! The remaining six episodes will take months to film, and even after that several weeks to edit. Despite some initial chatter about work starting back in January, we’ve yet to see any photographic proof of anything. We don’t tend to think season 5 production will be wrapped until spring and with that, June or July may be the absolute earliest that some of these episodes could be ready to air!

At this point, it’s important to remember that you can’t rush great stuff … or at the very least, you shouldn’t. While we are going to be super-impatient to see what’s coming next over the next several months, the viewership will be there! The last thing that we ever anticipate is that we’re going to see people bailing out on the series at the end of the day.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Yellowstone, including a few other details all about the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Beyond just that, but when do you want to see the series back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







