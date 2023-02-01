Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: February hopes

Now that we are firmly into the month of February, what does that mean when it comes to getting to learn a potential Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date?

Let’s start by noting this: We know you want one. Everyone wants one! How can you not? The show has been off the air now for a good month, and we are all now in that spot where we’re collectively waiting with bated breath for whatever Paramount Network decides to do in the near future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone videos!

As much as we’d love to get more Yellowstone news over the course of this month, we have to face the reality that things are going to be pretty quiet. Remember that the powers-that-be have already come out and said that the show is not going to be coming back until the summer, and given the current state of filming (or lack thereof), it’s hard to really anticipate them coming back anytime sooner!

At the moment, the biggest thing that we’d really say to anticipate in February is some scoop about filming or some behind-the-scenes teases. Paramount probably won’t announce a return date until the spring, and that may also be when we start seeing some teasers and/or a more substantial trailer.

Is there a chance that we could get some sort of season 6 renewal this month?

In theory, that is possible … but we wouldn’t quite say that it is likely. After all, it’s really going to come down to negotiations behind the scenes, and that could take anywhere from weeks to months. We’re sure that we’ll hear something over the summer about it, but there’s no guarantee it will come out before then.

Let’s just hope that the remaining six episodes of season 5 are worth the wait! Also, that we see things really get crazy with Jamie and Beth. (Of course, they already are…)

Related – Check out more news on Yellowstone, including other scoop on future reveals

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







