Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Much-needed reveals

We are all currently in a spot where we are waiting eagerly to get a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date at Paramount Network. How can we not? There is so much good stuff to look forward to, and also some reasons to be concerned.

Let’s just put it this way: Is there any way to feel confident about the fate of certain characters within this world? We don’t know how you can, based at least on everything that we have seen so far. Jamie, Beth, and even John could be in certain degrees of danger, though we don’t feel like the powers-that-be are going to reveal too much of anything on this subject for the time being.

So what will the network reveal over the next few months? There are some potential reveals that we’d keep your eyes peeled for, and it starts with a return date. This is the straw that stirs the metaphorical drink here, and we hope that something more on it is shared before too long. It’s just too bad that there is no clear timetable on when that is going to be. We think that the series could be back in late June or July, and that means an announcement around April makes the most sense.

Beyond this, some other reveals to anticipate for the remaining six episodes include a teaser, eventually a full trailer (probably released a month / month and a half before the return), and potentially also more news on the larger universe. Don’t be shocked if you start to hear something more about the 6666 spin-off, which has been talked about to a great degree for quite a long time.

For the record, we would love for another reveal to be tied to a season 6 renewal, but there’s no urgency on that for now. We could be waiting until season 5 is already back on the air before something is said on this subject.

What are you the most excited to see at present when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

