Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Any reason to worry?

As we prepare ourselves for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over on the Paramount Network, should you be worried over the future?

We know that there are at least a couple of things out there that could lead to some fans scratching their chins. Where do we start? Well, how about the news that Kevin Costner is working on a movie? We know when that was announced several months ago, it made a lot of people wonder if his names were numbered as John Dutton. To go along with this, it was rather unusual to see that season 5 got an extended order of 14 episodes as opposed to the original 10 — this was enough to raise questions as to whether or not the series was setting up for some big goodbye.

So just how much should you be worried about these things right now? Let’s just answer this in the most simple way we know how: You probably shouldn’t be. Judging from the fact that production didn’t happen for Yellowstone during Costner’s movie, it looks as though they accommodated his schedule to make things a little bit easier. To go along with this, we tend to think that the 14-episode order was just a function of Paramount wanting to make the most of a hit franchise and use it further to create an even broader roster of shows. There has been no indicator that season 5 is the final one; we tend to think there is at least one or two more coming.

When could we get a season 6 renewal?

Given that season 5 is not coming back until summer (we think episode 9 could air in July), we would imagine that a renewal announcement could come right around then — unless the network just wants to be nice and give us news a little bit earlier.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Do you think we are going to be seeing a season 6 with the full cast? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are some other updates coming down the road. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

