Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Is something more coming?

We know that Cobra Kai season 6 is coming to Netflix, and there is reason for excitement on the basis of that alone. This is the final chapter of the show on Netflix, and we are already hoping that this is going to be as epic and incredible as we’ve got it imagined currently in our head.

Is this the end of the greater Karate Kid franchise at large, though? That is where things get a little bit more complicated. We know that season 6 is the end of this current story, though showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg suggested in their final-season announcement letter that “Cobra Kai never dies” and the greater universe could live on. This is something that Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, suggested in a new interview with Deadline, while also talking more about an upcoming Karate Kid movie that the team at Cobra Kai are not seemingly involved with:

They have some ideas in terms of expanding Cobra Kai and coming at the Karate Kid legacy in different ways. But yes, the movie is a good example too. It’s all of these. I think we’ve all learned these worlds can exist together and they can feel cohesive and they can feel additive, especially for the fans, and feel like big, big worlds that exist on lots of different levels, they don’t necessarily all exist in the same plane.

Audiences are so savvy now and accepting multiple levels of the IP so the Cobra Kai universe lives on, that’s for sure.

Personally, we think there could be a separate Karate Kid movie out there, but we just hope it wouldn’t retcon or do something to take away the legacy of the Netflix show. It could be set in its own world, or be in the same world and yet, totally detached. We do still think a Cobra Kai spin-off on Netflix could work, but it would depend on the specific idea — the original Karate Kid movies, after all, did show that sometimes, there can be diminishing returns if you make the wrong decisions.

When will Cobra Kai season 6 premiere?

Nothing is confirmed yet, but based on the renewal timeline, early 2024 feels most likely with there potentially being a little bit of wiggle room in both directions. Let’s just see what ends up being planned here based on when production starts.

