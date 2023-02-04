P-Valley season 3 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are into the month of February, what does this mean when it comes to P-Valley season 3 over at Starz? We are well aware that many out there will want the show back and with that, of course as soon as possible!

It already has been several months since the first season arrived on the premium-cable network but for one reason or another, almost nothing has been said on the subject yet. We’re still waiting to get news on a premiere date, let alone what could be coming in terms of the story. As much as it pains us to say it, the sentiment we get right now is that we’re still a good while away from the show coming back. Rather than expect some premiere date news over the next couple of weeks, you should focus your attention on a handful of other things. Take, for example, the start of production or some casting news across the board.

We do think there is a reasonably-good chance that some insight on this front will surface over the course of the next month or so, but that is all we would reasonably expect. For anything else, we’re getting too far ahead of the game! When you look towards some of Starz’s upcoming schedule, they’ve already got a good bit figured out whether it be three different Power shows, the return of Outlander this summer, and series like Heels and Hightown that have been done in production for a rather long time.

We’d love it if we were to see more of The Pynk this fall and if that’s the case, maybe we’ll get some more news this summer. For the time being, though, let’s just be grateful that this underrated gem is coming back … and who knows? Maybe there will be a way for it to garner some more press this time around.

