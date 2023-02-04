Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The best April date

Personally, we are still holding out some measure of hope that Ted Lasso season 3 could be premiering in March. With that being said, we’re also well-aware that the longer we go without an announcement, the more likely it becomes that we’re stuck waiting until April.

At this point, we do have official word already that the show is coming in “spring” — but unfortunately, Apple TV+ has not said anything more than that. Unfortunately, they also haven’t indicated when they will say more than that. April could make the most sense right now just based on how close we are to it, and also how it would allow the streaming service plenty of time to get episodes in right in the midst of Emmy campaign season.

So what would be the best date in the month to start the show off? We could make this pretty complicated if we wanted to, but we actually think the answer here is pretty simple: April 7 clearly makes the most sense. It just feels hard right now to imagine why Apple TV+ would want to wait later than this unless, for some reason, the show just isn’t ready in time. There are so many different reasons why this particular date feels the most realistic.

Now, here’s the important thing to remember: If Ted Lasso DOES come back on April 7, we don’t think it’s going to be some sort of crazy wait to get to an announcement. We tend to think that the streaming service will go ahead and make the news official over the next couple of weeks! Remember that for most big-budget shows, the tradition tends to be that we learn about a premiere date at least a couple of months before they come back on the air. Sometimes, there’s a little more of a faster turnaround, but it’s rare.

Beyond the premiere date…

Let’s all cross our fingers that this season continues to give us what we loved about the show in the first place — funny moments for sure, but also meaningful stories about mental health and caring for one another.

