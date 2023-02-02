Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Four venues for a reveal

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road, let’s talk about reveals. Or, to be specific, when we could end up seeing more information about the show revealed.

Obviously, at this point it’s clear that there is a lot of big stuff coming around the bend — we know that the show is coming back this spring! The streaming service has already announced that and so now, we’re moving forward into what the next order of business is going to be: Figuring out the best possible venue in order to make the news official. There are a few different ones out there that are well-worth thinking about, especially when it comes to generating attention on the show’s return right away!

The Grammys – Could Apple TV+ put a promo on for the show this month? We recognize that this is a possibility, given that it would be projected out to a lot of people. Meanwhile, the cost of the ad time would be significantly less than what we’re about to suggest…

The Super Bowl – This is the biggest possible reveal, and the one that would turn the upcoming premiere into an event. This is what we’d most like to see, but we’re also not the company that has to pay for it. Let’s face it: Ted Lasso can get a lot of attention for itself even without an ad.

Before an episode of Shrinking – If you promote it ahead of time, this could be a way to boost viewership for the Jason Sudeikis series. However, at the moment there aren’t any clear signs that this is what the streamer will want to do. After all, if they wanted to air a season 3 promo before the Jason Segel comedy, why didn’t they do it last week?

At some random time – Hey, Apple TV+ could just issue a press release or a promo whenever they want. It doesn’t have to be some enormous, splashy event.

We’ve noted this already, but we’d be stunned if there isn’t a premiere date released this month. That is especially the case when you consider that we can’t imagine Ted Lasso premiering any later than April / early May. We still are holding out hope for late March!

What do you think the most ideal venue is going to be for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

