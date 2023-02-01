Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: News ahead in February?

Now that we are officially into the month of February, what does that mean in regards to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date? It may not be much of a shock, but there is a lot to get into at this point!

Let’s start off here with the following: At the time of this writing, the folks at Apple TV+ have still yet to confirm too much other than that the Jason Sudeikis comedy is coming back this spring. Would it be wonderful to know something more soon? We do tend to think it’s coming…

As a matter of fact, let’s just say that we would be stunned if there was not any further Ted Lasso season 3 news revealed before February comes to a close. We can’t imagine the show being on hold until the middle of May, and typically networks and streaming services announce things anywhere between two and a two and a half months in advance. Basically, this is the perfect time for us to get something a little bit more specific and it’s easy to think that this is going to be coming.

The big question, at least to us, is precisely how some of this news could be unveiled over the course of the month, largely because there are so many different ways the streamer could choose to go about it! There’s a chance that a Ted Lasso date is revealed via some sort of typical press release, but we could see something a little more bold and extreme, as well. Think along the lines here of a big announcement that gets made during the Super Bowl, or following some other sort of big event. It absolutely feels like there’s a case to be made for making a big splash!

After all, remember that this is arguably the biggest show Apple TV+ has. It could also be the final season. We think they’re going to want to put their all into this.

