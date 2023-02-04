SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are in February, we’re another step closer to eventually getting SEAL Team season 7 over on Paramount+. With that being said, though, we know that we’ve still got a long ways to go!

For the sake of this article, there is one big question that we’d understand a lot of people wanting an answer to: When are we getting the show back? Yes, it is 100% true that season 7 was just ordered at the streaming service, but do you think that’s going to slow down at all people eager for more? Let’s just say that the rather simple answer here is “no.”

The bad news here is that in the month of February, we don’t think that the show will be sharing all that much in the way of news. We’re just so far away! The main focus in the near future is going to be the writers doing what they can to plan the next chapter of the future — and also resolving that epic season 6 finale cliffhanger. Bravo Team absolutely has a lot of big question marks around it and understandably so, and we’re looking forward to seeing what comes next.

Once some of the scripts are ready to go, production will most likely kick off in the spring. At that point, you can anticipate some larger announcements! We’re hoping that we’ll learn more about new characters, or hints at what the overall future could hold. We still don’t expect season 7 to premiere until either late summer or early fall; one of the things that Paramount+ has done a good job at over time is turning their shows into annual events. We certainly don’t think that’s going to change in the near future.

So while we wait, let’s just celebrate we have another chapter coming! We anticipate action, drama, and a whole lot more ahead…

