The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: How NBC is setting the stage

We know that NBC made us wait for some time to get details on The Blacklist season 10, but can we rejoice that they finally have?

Well, let’s actually note that it is bittersweet. We’re still bummed about the 10th season being the last, but it’s easy to feel gratitude that we know the truth so long in advance. That does enable us a better opportunity to settle in and prepare for the future — and it allows the writers to craft a proper endgame. There are still major loose ends out there, especially with Reddington’s life in danger thanks to Wujing. Also, we can’t forget about the fact that we still don’t 100% know the identity of James Spader’s character. Will we learn that? Or, is it possible the writers decide that no reveal would be better than the mystery?

To go along with the premiere date announcement earlier this week, NBC did reveal an official The Blacklist season 10 synopsis — take a look at that below:

In its landmark 10th season, “The Blacklist” returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.

We don’t think there are any huge surprises in here, but we do think it serves as a good reminder as to why Reddington and the Task Force need to keep working together. They helped Reddington stay alive and kept his work undetected from criminals; they will be roped into this revenge tour, regardless of whether or not they actually want to be.

We know that we still have a wait until the show returns on February 26 — let’s cross our fingers and hope that it’s worth it!

Is there any one thing you are most hoping to check out entering The Blacklist season 10?

Is there any one thing you are most hoping to check out entering The Blacklist season 10?

