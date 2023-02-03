The Blacklist season 10: What is Reddington’s endgame?

There is no doubt that the past couple of days have been stuffed full of great news when it comes to The Blacklist season 10. With that, it’s fair to say that we are more excited about the future than ever before! There is room for so much drama over the course of the final season, especially with us being set up for the end of Raymond Reddington’s story.

Of course, the idea of this does lead us to the following question: What does Reddington suspect the ending is going to be? It may prove very much different from the end he actually gets…

It is important to remember from the start that James Spader’s character never 100% viewed the world in the same way as everyone else. He was willing to die to ensure that Liz could run his empire. This is someone who has lived a full, fascinating life, and we don’t think he is afraid of the idea of death under the right circumstances. Death could be the goal — or, at least death with a greater purpose. He would die for his empire; or, he would die for the sake of those he loves.

In the short-term, we think that The Blacklist season 10 will be about stopping Wujing and some of the Blacklisters from the past who are coming out for revenge. It is about Reddington protecting his life. We see the long-term story being about protecting his legacy, whether that be his identity, his empire, or the impact that he has on others. Despite this being an action-heavy show, we still would not be altogether shocked if we end up seeing a pretty emotional goodbye. We’ve certainly had some of those moments already!

