Is 1923 new this week on Paramount+ with season 1 episode 5?

Is 1923 new this week on Paramount+? We know you have been waiting a long time in order to see season 1 episode 5 on the service.

Luckily, this is where we do come bearing some good news — there is some other stuff on the way! You’re going to have a chance to see Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the rest of the cast in a matter of hours. It will start at 3:00 a.m. Eastern time, which is precisely when all shows at the streaming service tend to surface.

So what is coming up this time around? This episode is titled “Ghost of Zebrina” and from start to finish here, we imagine that things are going to be dramatic. We’ve heard already that this title is a reference to a famed ship with a crew that mysteriously vanished at sea, and this could be reflected in the anxiety that Spencer Dutton is feeling upon his journey back to Montana. He will have his new love Alexandra at his side, but there is no guarantee that these two are going to be safe in the slightest.

As for what else to expect…

Through the second half of this season in general, be sure to prepare yourselves for a lot more of Timothy Dalton. The former James Bond actor will be playing one of the biggest thorns in the side of all of the Duttons through at least the rest of this season, and his motivation will probably be familiar to a lot of longtime fans. He wants the land and the power that comes with it!

There are also some struggles coming to the ranch that are larger than any one person. Just think in terms of a food shortage, sickness, and the early stages of the Great Depression. All of these things have their own role to play in events down the line.

