1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: Finding a new purpose

We would tell you that 1923 season 1 episode 5 is going to be all sorts of epic, but is that even doing it justice? We’re getting set for a story that is going to be big, powerful, emotional, and anything and everything in between! It’s also going to be one that throws Spencer Dutton straight into the fire as he fights to make it way back to America.

Ever since the end of World War I, this is a character who has tired to figure out what the next phase of his life is going to look like — and there have been some problems that have come along with that. Now, however, he’s received a letter from Cara noting that he needs to come back home. The ranch needs him, and he and his new love Alex are going to begin what could be a pretty arduous journey moving forward.

So is this journey, and the end result of it, going to be what heals this character after the war? It’s certainly possible. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about this new story (which arrives on Sunday), here is what Brandon Sklenar, who plays the character, had to say on the subject:

“He’s somebody who carries a lot of guilt and a lot of shame for not having reached out in so many years, and it’s something that he carries with him everywhere. These tragic events also give him purpose … He’s coming back with a force for sure, because he’s writing what he’s been guilty and shameful about for years.

“And he’s also like, ‘OK, I need to step into this role of protecting my family and saving my family … and it becomes his life purpose.”

Will Spencer make it back to Montana within the span of episode 5? That is not confirmed, but we certainly think that we’re going to see him back there at some point this season! After all, it’d be pretty disappointing if we didn’t get to see the guy around anyone else until season 2.

