1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: More on ‘Ghost of Zebrina’

Want to know a little bit more about 1923 season 1 episode 5? Let’s just say that this big story is right around the bend!

For those who are not aware, here is a quick bit of news: The Yellowstone prequel will be coming back after a substantial hiatus on Paramount+ this weekend, and there is a lot to prepare for from start to finish. Jacob and Cara Dutton have to try and protect the ranch at home, while from afar you are going to see Spencer Dutton do his best, alongside Alexandra, to make his way back to Montana. Doing this will not prove altogether easy.

This week the aforementioned streaming service officially confirmed that “Ghost of Zebrina” is the title for this upcoming episode. What in the world does that mean? For those wondering, the Zebrina was a ship that traveled from the UK to France back in 1917; when it was discovered, however, the crew was missing. This became a big mystery, and we wonder if this episode could be an echo to some of what happened. Spencer and Alex could be familiar with what happened there, and it could lead to some anxiety as they begin their journey to America. Or, they could encounter storms or other chaos that makes them all the more uncertain as to if they can make it back alive.

We’ve noted this before, but we do think that there is a particularly good chance that Alex dies on the way back, mostly because this show knows their way around tragedy better than almost any other. Also, you have to remember here that 1923 has already killed off a Dutton and it is hard to see them continuing that for the second time this season already.

