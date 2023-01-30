1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: The ambitious journey

Can you believe that we are almost at a point where we are seeing 1923 season 1 episode 5 arrive on Paramount+? We have been forced to wait a long time to see it! Yet, the wait is almost over and there is good stuff ahead.

To be specific, “good” may not even be doing it justice. When the Yellowstone prequel returns this weekend after an epic hiatus, you will be seeing a story that remains global in scale. Spencer Dutton, with the help of Alex, still has to find a way to make it all the way back to Montana, and it feels fair to say already that this is not going to be altogether easy.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a larger look at what lies ahead here in video form! There are a few teases included in here from the likes of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and in general, we’re hoping that this is both an action-packed and heartfelt story from top to bottom. The characters are what matter more than the scale, so every move has to be faithful to them.

The good news is obviously that the Dutton Ranch perseveres — after all, there’s a reason why John Dutton has the power he does today! There are still plenty of mysteries, though, including just who survives and how far the family goes to ensure the preservation of the land. We absolutely think some hard decisions are going to be made and it won’t be an easy road from point A to point B. There are four more episodes left this season and after that, we’ll have to wait and see what season 2 brings!

