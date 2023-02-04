The Flash season 9 spoilers: Thawne, Reverse-Flash, XS returning

We know that The Flash season 9 is bringing back everyone from Bloodwork to Oliver Queen — why not add more names to the list?

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, you are going to be seeing Rick Cosnett (Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne a.k.a. Reverse-Flash), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen a.k.a. XS) back in some capacity moving forward. All of these are welcome, though none are a huge surprise. When it comes to Eddie in general, we’ve wondered for a while if some version of him could be Cobalt Blue, the Big Bad down the road this season. Remember that there were reasons to think that Eddie could’ve been the Reverse Flash in season 1, but it was “Harrison Wells” (Tom Cavanagh) instead.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, here is what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say about these new additions.

Cosnett – “… Having him return to help us conclude our show’s incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer.”

Letscher – “We created a very special story for him, one we’ve been excited to tell for a while, but couldn’t until now. The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans — both old and new — will love.”

Kennedy – “… With her latest Season 9 adventure, Jessica’s taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before.”

Is there anyone else still out there?

Given that we’re getting back Kennedy, can we also get Jordan Fisher as Impulse? There are some other Big Bads from past seasons who could return like Savitar, The Thinker, or Mirror Master depending on how much time-travel is utilized. The Legends of Tomorrow also remain a possibility but in general, this is only a thirteen-episode show. Because of this, the writers only have so much time to make cameos happen.

Is there anyone else that you want to see moving into The Flash season 9?

