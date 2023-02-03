The Flash season 9 spoilers: How Stephen Amell return happened

There is so much to be excited about entering The Flash season 9 over at The CW, but why not start here with Stephen Amell?

When you think about reasons to be excited entering the final season, how can the return of Oliver Queen not be at the top of the list? We’re talking here about one of the most important actors in the history of the Arrowverse. This is the guy who started it all!

Given that Amell is rather busy with Heels, getting him back didn’t have to be the easiest thing in the world. Yet, it did work out in the end! In a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer Eric Wallace had to say on the subject:

“I called up [fellow executive producer Greg Berlanti] and said, ‘I have a crazy idea. What if Oliver Queen came back….,’ and I pitched the story. He was like, ‘I love it, let me call Stephen.’ So he called Stephen, then called me back: ‘Stephen loves it! Talk to him, pitch him the idea.’

“So I got on the phone with Stephen — and this is all happening within a span of 18 hours, mind you — and I walked him through it … He said, ‘I love it. But can we do this extra thing…?’”

In the end, Wallace loved Amell’s idea and with that, the appearance came together in almost a blink of an eye. We think that the entire team at The Flash knows how important this final season is for not just them, but also the entire Arrowverse. We do tend to think there will be more callbacks and references to the past than we’re even aware of at the moment — and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about in regards to that.

Can you believe the final season will kick off in a matter of days? We hope you’re ready to get back into the world of Barry Allen once more.

What do you want to see from Stephen Amell over the course of The Flash season 9?

