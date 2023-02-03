Outlander season 7 premiere date: Will it be done by 2024?

We’re now firmly into the month of February, and the good news that comes with this is that we’re moving ever closer to Outlander season 7! Unfortunately, we also still recognize that we’re a number of months away.

It is absolutely true that new episodes are coming this summer — Starz announced that several months ago and given the state of production at present, there is no reason to think that they are going to back away from that anytime soon. With that being said, though, we do think the door is left open for some other conversations here, as well, when it comes to the schedule.

Is it possible that, by the end of this year, the entirety of season 7 will have come and gone? Could we really see this batch of episodes wrap up in so short a period of time? We know that from one vantage point, this is a crazy thing to consider and yet, in another way it’s not all that crazy at all to think about. After all, consider this: What if the network premieres the first eight episodes in July, takes a break in September and October, and then returns in November? We do think there’s going to be a sizable hiatus somewhere in here, and this is an option they could definitely consider. It would allow Outlander to air over the holiday season, and that could be a pretty lucrative period.

Ultimately, we tend to think that Starz could be thinking about two different options here. The first one is what we’ve already suggested. Meanwhile, the second is that we have an opportunity to see the first half this year and then the remaining eight episodes in January / February 2024. This may be more likely, largely in that it helps to keep the Droughtlander small between season 7 and season 8, a.k.a. the end of the road. We don’t really like to think of that, but it is something that we have to consider. If you’re Starz, do you want to burn through the franchise quickly?

One way or another, we do think you’ll continue to see Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the air until at least late 2024 or early 2025. It all depends on schedules and what the network wants to do.

