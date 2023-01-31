Outlander season 7 premiere date: What to expect in February

With us getting close to February, why not use that as a way to discuss Outlander season 7 a little bit further?

There is no doubt here that the past month and a half has been pretty darn eventful when it comes to the hit series. Just consider everything that we’ve learned about so far! Not only have we officially learned that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series is coming back this summer, but we’ve also figured out that season 8 is going to be the final one. The latter news is certainly bittersweet, but we’re also well-aware of the fact that most premium-cable series are lucky to run for anywhere close to this amount of time.

The thing that we feel the most right now is gratitude for a fantastic run … and then also eagerness to get a few other details at some point very soon about whatever the path ahead may be.

So what could we learn about the show over the course of next month? Obviously, it’d be great to get a more specific premiere date announcement, but the odds of that are currently unlikely. It just feels for now like we are a little bit too early into the year still and that this is something that they will probably save for a reasonable amount of time. The more likely situation is that we’re going to get either some casting news or some behind-the-scenes teases from filming.

For now, the most reasonable prediction to make when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date is July, and that we will see that announced in the spring. If we get something more a little earlier than that, let’s just say that we’d be thrilled.

Related – Check out some more news on Outlander now, including a few other details all about what the future could hold

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Outlander season 7 in February?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







