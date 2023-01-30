Outlander season 7 premiere date: Does filming still matter?

When we think about a potential Outlander season 7 premiere date over at Starz, there are many things to think about!

To be specific today, though, let’s have a talk about filming, shall we? How much does this still actually factor into what the network wants to do?

Just in case you didn’t see the announcement late last year, the plan is for the penultimate season of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe drama to come out when we get to the summer. Yet, Starz hasn’t shared more in the way of specifics as of yet, and filming does not appear to be done as of yet.

We know that in the world of premium cable, more often than not shows wrap up production far before they premiere, and no matter what, that is going to happen here. Outlander season 7 should be done months before a summer return, and it really just comes down to editing and post-production.

The only way that either one of these two processes could impact a return date is if Starz wants to air all of season 7 in succession — that means every episode, once a week, with no break. If that happens, they may have to wait to premiere it until August / later in the summer to make sure there’s time for the editors to get together some of the later episodes. However, if we actually see the season split into halves, then the state of production/post-production doesn’t matter at all — the first half will be done in PLENTY of time. It really all comes down to what makes the most sense for Starz’s lineup. We think we’ll see season 7 in July just because there’s a gap in the schedule there, and not necessarily because it is going to take that long for the first eight episodes of season 7 to be prepared.

